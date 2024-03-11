Winter Storm Brings Coastal Flooding Chaos To Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Over the weekend, a winter storm unleashed a barrage of weather phenomena across the Northeast, leaving its mark on New England with a mix of snow squalls, heavy rain, and coastal flooding in southeast New Hampshire.
In Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, strong onshore winds reaching speeds of up to 55 mph propelled seawater inland on Sunday morning, inundating homes and streets with floodwaters. Drone footage captured the scene as water encroached upon residences and vehicles struggled to navigate the submerged roads during high tide. The flooding evoked memories of a similar event on January 10, when coastal inundation submerged entire neighborhoods in Hampton Beach.
Henry Swenson, who documented Sunday's flooding with a drone, characterized the situation as major in a tweet, although noting it was not as severe as the flooding witnessed in January.
Anticipating the high tide before noon, local police took precautionary measures by closing access to Hampton Beach from Route 101 or Route 1A, citing the risk of potential roadway hazards due to water cresting over the seawall. The flood stage for the Hampton Beach area typically stands at 11 feet, with January's flooding surpassing 13 feet. The National Weather Service had forecasted coastal flooding of up to 2 feet on Sunday.
As the evening approached, police reported that all roads except High Street had reopened, signaling a subsiding of floodwaters as the winds shifted direction.