Winter Storm Brings Coastal Flooding Chaos To Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Anticipating the high tide before noon, local police took precautionary measures by closing access to Hampton Beach from Route 101 or Route 1A, citing the risk of potential roadway hazards due to water cresting over the seawall. The flood stage for the Hampton Beach area typically stands at 11 feet, with January's flooding surpassing 13 feet. The National Weather Service had forecasted coastal flooding of up to 2 feet on Sunday.