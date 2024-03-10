Where Did Winter Go? Unprecedented Warmth Leaves US Wondering About The Seasons

The United States has just witnessed what many are calling the "winter that wasn't." Across vast swathes of the nation, the traditional chill of winter never materialized, leaving many states experiencing unprecedented warmth and record-breaking temperatures.

In regions known for their frigid winters like Burlington, Vermont, and Portland, Maine, temperatures failed to plummet below zero even once. States like Minnesota dubbed this period "the lost winter," surpassing even the notorious "year without a winter" of 1877-1878 in terms of warmth.

Michigan, where mosquitoes were spotted in February, extended disaster loans to businesses impacted by the absence of snow. The Great Lakes also witnessed historically low levels of winter ice, with Lake Erie and Lake Ontario nearly devoid of ice.