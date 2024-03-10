North Cascades National Park: A Hidden Gem Of Majestic Peaks And Untamed Beauty

Brenda Oates, a seasoned park ranger, couldn't contain his emotions the first time he laid eyes on North Cascades National Park. In an interview with USA TODAY, Oates reminisced about the overwhelming experience, recalling how he found himself in tears before his supervisor, overwhelmed by the sheer grandeur of the park's towering peaks.
"It was my first day working North Cascades before I was working at a park in Kansas," Oates recounted. "And I just started, I think, openly weeping in front of my brand new supervisor."
The park's breathtaking scenery, characterized by towering mountains and glistening glaciers, earned it the moniker "American Alps." As part of the North Cascades National Park Complex, which also includes Ross Lake National Recreation Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area, the park boasts hundreds of mountains and glaciers, creating an awe-inspiring landscape that leaves visitors speechless.
"When folks come here... there comes a point where you round a corner and just see these really crazy rugged peaks covered in glaciers, and it’s that whoa moment," Oates described.
Is North Cascades National Park free to visit?
Yes, there are no entry fees for the park, making it an accessible destination for all.
Why visit North Cascades National Park?
According to Oates, the park offers something for everyone, from avid adventurers to leisurely explorers. With over 400 miles of trails, activities such as hiking, biking, rock climbing, canoeing, rafting, and backcountry skiing are popular among visitors.
Additionally, photography enthusiasts will find ample opportunities to capture stunning vistas and natural wonders.
"No matter what you want to do, there's a spot to do it in North Cascades," Oates affirmed.
Why is North Cascades less visited?
Despite its natural splendour, North Cascades National Park remains one of the least visited national parks in the country, with just over 40,000 visitors last year. Oates attributes this to the park's seasonal accessibility, as several visitor centres and major roads close during the winter months, reopening in late spring or early summer.
What to explore in North Cascades National Park?
For those embarking on a scenic drive, North Cascades Highway offers a breathtaking journey through the heart of the park. Spanning roughly 30 miles, this winding road treats travellers to panoramic views of lakes, mountain passes, and glaciers, showcasing the park's diverse ecosystems and landscapes.
Unmissable sights in North Cascades National Park
Among Oates' favourite views is the Picket Range, a striking formation of sharp, steep mountains often likened to a picket fence. Visitors can catch a glimpse of this captivating sight from the Sterling Munro Boardwalk near the North Cascades Visitors Center.
Logistics and accessibility
Located approximately an hour and a half from Bellingham, Washington, North Cascades National Park is easily accessible by car. Bellingham International Airport serves as the closest airport, with Seattle and its larger airport situated two hours away by car. Smaller towns such as Marblemount, Mazama, and Winthrop provide convenient lodging options for park visitors.
Duration of visit
While a day trip from Seattle is feasible, travellers seeking a more immersive experience are encouraged to spend three to four days exploring the park, particularly those interested in backpacking adventures.
Acknowledging indigenous heritage
The park's pristine wilderness stands as a testament to its rich indigenous heritage, with the traditional lands of Coast and Interior Salish Peoples, including the Colville, Lummi, and Nooksack among others, acknowledged by the National Park Service.