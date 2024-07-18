'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination

With the Republican National Convention in full swing, Donald Trump's pick for Vice President JD Vance accepted the nomination on Day 3 of the party meet. Taking to the stage to introduce the VP pick, Usha Chilukuri Vance was all praise for her husband and stated that he would make a "great vice president".
Usha Vance and her Indian background sparked more buzz than Vance as the VP pick at the RNC 2024.
Taking to the stage on Wednesday, the American lawyer said - "When I was asked to introduce my husband, JD Vance, to all of you, I was at a loss. It occurred to me that there was only one thing to do: to explain, from the heart, why I love and admire JD, why I stand here beside him today, and why he will make a great Vice President of the United States."
Usha stated further that Ohio Senator JD Vance's goals in his potential role as Vice President of the United States are the "same that he has pursued for our family to keep people safe, to create opportunities to build a better life, and to solve problems with an open mind."
JD Vance Accepts Nomination
Ohio Senator JD Vance was named as Trump's VP pick on Day of RNC 2024 in Milwaukee. Trump's highly anticipated announcement for VP came two days after a failed assassination attempt on the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Accepting the nomination, Vance urged Americans to "choose a new path" since the country's leaders are failing. Vance also recalled his childhood and shared the challenges of growing up in Ohio without a father and a mother battling drug addiction.
Vance is one of the first millennials to be licked for a major party ticket such as VP. His nomination also comes at a time where the advanced age of Trump and Biden is a major concern for voters in America.