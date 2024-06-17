United States

Wildfire North Of Los Angeles Explodes To Over 12,000 Acres, Several Areas On Evacuation And Unhealthy Air Quality Alert

A wind-driven wildfire north of Los Angeles has grown rapidly to over 12,000 acres within 24 hours, causing unhealthy air quality across Southern California. The Post Fire began in Gorman, California, and continues to rage in both Los Angeles County and Ventura County.

Wildlfire in LA
A wind-driven wildfire north of Los Angeles has expanded rapidly, growing to over 12,000 acres within 24 hours and resulting in unhealthy air quality across Southern California.

The Post Fire began on Saturday at 1:47 pm in Gorman, California, near Gorman Road. The blaze continues to rage in both Los Angeles County and Ventura County, with the cause still under investigation.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, along with the US Forest Service, are trying to quench the fire, which has already destroyed at least two structures. The fire grew to 4,400 acres by Saturday night with no containment, but by Sunday afternoon, it had exploded to over 12,250 acres, according to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Most of the fire is burning in Los Angeles County, with several hundred acres extending into Ventura County. As of Sunday, the LA County Fire Department reported gaining 2% containment on the blaze.

Representative image
Evacuation orders have been issued west of Interstate 5, between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, including Hungry Valley Park. The fire's advance towards Hungry Valley Park prompted the California State Park Service to evacuate approximately 1,200 people from the popular off-road vehicle area. Pyramid Lake is also closed due to the fire.

An evacuation warning has been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake, between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates, advising residents to be prepared to leave.

Firefighters are facing also difficult conditions, with winds expected to increase to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later on Sunday night. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has warned of dangerous fire conditions through early this week. A High Wind Warning is issued for southern Ventura County, where northwesterly wind gusts could reach 65 mph along the Interstate 5 corridor in the Ventura County mountains and Western Antelope Valley foothills.

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert

Along with heat wave, an air quality alert is also in effect through Sunday evening due to fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. Residents in the Santa Clarita Valley, Interstate 5 corridor, San Gabriel Mountains, and Highway 14 corridor are advised to limit outdoor activities.

The AirNow.gov map indicated that air quality had deteriorated to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” across Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and near the San Gabriel Mountains on Sunday.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their health and safety as the wildfire persists.

Representative image
