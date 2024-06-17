‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness

Fox Weather meteorologist Steve Bender said that the heat will be exacerbated by stagnant conditions, with little to no breeze to provide relief. Also known as a "heat dome," this phenomenon occurs when a high-pressure system traps hot air below, preventing it from rising and causing temperatures to soar further under clear, sunny skies. The high-pressure system keeps the skies clear — which, in turn, means lots of sunshine that further warms the already-superheated air.