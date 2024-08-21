Why Did California And Minnesota Skip The DNC Roll Call? Here's The Reason

During the ceremonial roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, three states made the unusual choice to "pass" instead of casting their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris. This decision, however, wasn't random—there's a strategic reason behind it.
This year’s roll call was unlike any in political history, but one long-standing tradition remained intact. Typically, the home state of the nominee passes its turn and waits until near the end of the roll call to cast the deciding vote, formally clinching the nomination.
That’s why both California and Minnesota, the home states of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, passed during the convention roll call. Minnesota, where Walz is governor, aimed to get the vote count close, allowing California’s delegates to officially put Harris over the top as the Democratic nominee.
Alabama also chose to pass, but for a different reason. By passing their turn to Delaware, the roll call began with President Joe Biden’s home state and ended with California and Minnesota, highlighting the symbolic importance of these states.
After these three states, the event continued in alphabetical order, with states pledging their delegates to the Harris-Walz ticket. All 57 delegations from the 50 states and U.S. territories participated in the voice vote.
While the tradition of passing votes remained, this year’s roll call featured some unique elements. Each state was introduced with “walk-up music” chosen by DJ Cassidy at the United Center. Some states selected songs representative of their regions, and delegates were joined by surprise guests.
It’s important to note that this roll call was ceremonial. The official nomination of Harris and Walz had already occurred before August 7, the original deadline for Ohio officials to secure spots on the November ballot. So, while the passing of votes followed tradition, the event itself was more about celebration than an official tally.