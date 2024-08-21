United States

Why Did California And Minnesota Skip The DNC Roll Call? Here's The Reason

California and Minnesota passed during the DNC roll call to strategically cast their votes later, ensuring Kamala Harris's nomination. Why did these states choose to wait?

DNC 2024
DNC 2024 Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

During the ceremonial roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, three states made the unusual choice to "pass" instead of casting their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris. This decision, however, wasn't random—there's a strategic reason behind it.

This year’s roll call was unlike any in political history, but one long-standing tradition remained intact. Typically, the home state of the nominee passes its turn and waits until near the end of the roll call to cast the deciding vote, formally clinching the nomination.

That’s why both California and Minnesota, the home states of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, passed during the convention roll call. Minnesota, where Walz is governor, aimed to get the vote count close, allowing California’s delegates to officially put Harris over the top as the Democratic nominee.

Alabama also chose to pass, but for a different reason. By passing their turn to Delaware, the roll call began with President Joe Biden’s home state and ended with California and Minnesota, highlighting the symbolic importance of these states.

After these three states, the event continued in alphabetical order, with states pledging their delegates to the Harris-Walz ticket. All 57 delegations from the 50 states and U.S. territories participated in the voice vote.

While the tradition of passing votes remained, this year’s roll call featured some unique elements. Each state was introduced with “walk-up music” chosen by DJ Cassidy at the United Center. Some states selected songs representative of their regions, and delegates were joined by surprise guests.

It’s important to note that this roll call was ceremonial. The official nomination of Harris and Walz had already occurred before August 7, the original deadline for Ohio officials to secure spots on the November ballot. So, while the passing of votes followed tradition, the event itself was more about celebration than an official tally.

DNC 2024 Day 2 Highlights | - AP
DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: ENG Look To More Wins, Points With WTC Final In Mind
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss, Playing XIs Coming In Shortly From Rawalpindi
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Faruque Ahmed Replaces Nazmul Hassan As BCB President
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy On Par With Ashes For Australia, Says Pace Ace Mitchell Starc
  5. Mayank Yadav Cannot Be Wrapped In Cotton Wool, Feels Former India Bowling Coach Mhambrey
Football News
  1. PFA's Player Of The Year: Foden, Palmer, Shaw Win - In Pics
  2. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  3. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  4. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  5. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
Tennis News
  1. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  2. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  5. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: CISF Visits RG Kar Hospital; 3 Cops Suspended In Vandalism Probe
  2. Bihar: RJD Leader Followed Till Home, Shot Dead; Blame Is On Nitish Govt
  3. Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren's Convoy Meets With Accident, 1 Dead
  4. Kolkata Doctor Case: CISF Team Visits RG Kar Hospital, Inspects Security Arrangements
  5. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Fails To Fly At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  2. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  3. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  4. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  5. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
World News
  1. 28 Killed As Bus Carrying Shiite Pilgrims From Pakistan To Iraq Crashes In Iran
  2. Bangladesh Uproar: A New 'Neighbourhood' Challenge For India
  3. Nepal: Nearly 200 People Killed In 2 Months Due To Rain-Induced Floods And Landslides | Details
  4. DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'
  5. In Bangladesh, Will The August Of Liberation Last?
Latest Stories
  1. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: Shocking Claims Surface Over Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hosp; His Polygraph Test Likely
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Fails To Fly At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss, Playing XIs Coming In Shortly From Rawalpindi
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: CISF Visits RG Kar Hospital; 3 Cops Suspended In Vandalism Probe