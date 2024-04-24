United States

'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are headed for a rematch of the 2020 elections in November. Ahead of the polls, POTUS has slammed Trump's "step off the world stage" remark and emphasized the important of America on the global stage.

AP
President Joe Biden Photo: AP
info_icon

Ahead of the US Elections 2024, President Joe Biden has stated that the whole world is looking to the United States. Biden, who is up against former President Donald Trump, stated that with the world looking towards the US, America needs to stay on the world stage.

Speaking at a campaign event in Tampa, Florida, Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump and urged Americans to realize the important role US plays at the global stage.

"Think of it this way -- if the United States stepped off the world stage, like Trump wants us to do, who would lead the world? Who would lead the world?' said Biden.

Countering Trump in Florida, Biden expressed the important for America to stay on the world stage. The 81-year-old leader added that at various international meetings, world leaders have come up to Biden to tell him he "needs to win the elections".

"Almost every one (of the global leaders) will walk up to me and wait to get me in a corner alone and grab my arm and say, 'You have got to win'. Not because of me, but because of the alternative. And they say, 'Because my democracy depends upon it', meaning their democracy," stated Biden.

"The whole world is looking at America," stated Biden, adding that "they are looking to see how we handle ourselves in this election - not just on whether we win or not, but how we handle ourselves".

Biden is up against former President Donald Trump. A 2020 rematch for the November presidential elections were confirmed in March after both Biden and Trump secured the nomination from their respective parties.

As per the President, he is also ahead in the national polls. "In the last 23 national polls, I have been ahead in 10 of them, Trump has been ahead in eight and we have been tied in five. More importantly, the momentum is clearly in our favor," sated Biden.

