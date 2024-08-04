United States

US Vs TikTok: Government Sues Social Media App Over Alleged Child Privacy Violations

The US government has filed a lawsuit against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, for allegedly violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

TikTok
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The US government has filed a lawsuit against popular social media app TikTok, accusing it of privacy violations that have left millions of children vulnerable to data collection and exposure to adult content.

"TikTok knowingly and repeatedly violated kids’ privacy, threatening the safety of millions of children across the country," stated Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina M. Khan in a press release accompanying the lawsuit. Following an investigation, the FTC referred the case to the Justice Department to pursue legal action.

The allegations against TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, focus on violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). This law prohibits websites from knowingly collecting or using personal information from children under 13 without parental consent. The complaint asserts that TikTok and ByteDance failed to delete accounts of users known to be children, in violation of COPPA.

'Just Give Me My Money' Trend On TikTok Explained - TikTok
What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

"Instead, Defendants continue collecting these children’s personal information, showing them videos not intended for children, serving them ads and generating revenue from such ads, and allowing adults to directly communicate with them through TikTok," the government said.

TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek responded to the allegations and said, "We disagree with these allegations, many of which relate to past events and practices that are factually inaccurate or have been addressed." He emphasized the company's commitment to protecting children and highlighted their efforts to improve the platform with features like age-appropriate experiences, default screen time limits, Family Pairing, and additional privacy protections for minors.

The government is seeking civil penalties and a court order to prevent future violations of the child privacy law. While it did not specify the total financial amount sought, it cited a law allowing for penalties of up to $51,744 for individual violations since January 10, 2024.

This lawsuit adds to the growing list of challenges for the short-form video app. In April, President Joe Biden signed a law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets by January or face a ban in the US The government argues that TikTok's ownership structure, based in China, poses a national security risk by potentially allowing the Chinese government to gather sensitive information on the 170 million Americans who use the app. TikTok has sued, claiming the law violates free speech protections.

Allegations of child privacy violations are not new for TikTok. An earlier version of the app, known as Musical.ly until 2019, was ordered to pay a $5.7 million civil penalty in May of that year for similar violations. This included orders to destroy personal information for children under 13, remove accounts with unidentified age users, and maintain records of compliance with child privacy rules.

Despite these previous actions, the new lawsuit asserts that TikTok and ByteDance have continued to fail to delete child accounts and information identified by their own employees and systems. The violations are described as occurring "on a massive scale," resulting in years of personal information collection on millions of American children under 13, according to the government.

Representative Image - Getty Images
Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel Removes Sadeera Samarawickrama; SL - 117/4 (28.2 Overs)
  2. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  4. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
  5. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  3. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  5. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  4. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  5. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain Highlights Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics: IND Through To Semis After Dramatic Shootout Victory
  2. Paris Olympics: India Get Past Great Britain In Dramatic Shootout Win To Book Place In Semifinal
  3. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai: Man Suffering From Depression Allegedly Strangles Wife Before Taking His Own Life
  2. Day In Pics: August 4, 2024
  3. Watch: Woman Falls Into Gorge In Satara While Trying To Take 'Selfie'; Rescued By Locals
  4. Wayanad Landslides: BJP Cites UPA-Era Rule As Rahul Gandhi Pushes For 'National Disaster' Status
  5. 'NDA Will Come Back:' Home Minister Amit Shah Makes 2029 Promise
Entertainment News
  1. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  2. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  4. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
  5. 'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
US News
  1. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  2. You Won't Believe Why Luke Combs Wore Ted Karras' Cincy Hat On Stage
  3. Maui Wildfire Victims To Receive $4 Billion In Landmark Settlement
  4. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  5. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
World News
  1. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  2. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Israel, US Prepare For Possible Iran Strike; 2 Killed In Holon Stabbing
  3. Nigeria Protests: President Bola Tinubu Calls End To Unrest, Blames 'Political Agend' For Violence
  4. Pakistan's Jailed Former PM Imran Khan Says 'Army Should Apologise'
  5. You Won't Believe Why Luke Combs Wore Ted Karras' Cincy Hat On Stage
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs