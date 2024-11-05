United States

US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire

U.S. Elections 2024 voting LIVE: Polling stations across states are open now as the majority of the United States citizens are heading to the polls to vote for their next president on Tuesday, November 5. Be it Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, to emerge victorious in the tight race for 538 electoral college votes across 50 states, either of the candidates needs to reach the majority mark of 270. At midnight, the tiny New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch voted following a decades-long tradition where Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied with three votes each.

5 November 2024
5 November 2024
Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump (R) AP
U.S. Elections 2024 voting LIVE: While the Democratic candidate for the presidential electoral battle Kamala Harris advocated for abortion rights and pledged to lower food and housing costs for working families, her Republican counterpart Donald Trump this time focused on sealing the border and proposed tax cuts worth trillions. The final campaign events ended for both Harris and Trump last night. Kamala Harris had the final round of campaigning in Pennsylvania, while Trump ended in Michigan.
U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America? Trump Or Harris?

How long will America build walls and make wars? How long before Americans realise that reproductive rights are, in fact, about the freedom of women and they must be free to make that choice?

It is almost sinister and now that we are thoroughly moored in this dystopian world where all promises that America made to itself and to the world have been turned upside down, it is no wonder that no matter which president comes and rules from the White House, it will be the whiteness that will reign. By whiteness, I mean many things.

Read full report

U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Voting Open At Over 20 States

After the initial opening of polling booths at eight polling station, several other states have opened voting as well at 7AM (ET) including, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Washington DC.

Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page - | Photo: AP
Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights

BY Danita Yadav

U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary

Tokyo’s Haneda international airport is not exactly bustling but quietly active. On a clear day, one can see the majestic Mount Fuji from observation points in the airport but today is dismally cloudy. I get quickly tired of snaking through shops. The lounge is the other option. It is uncomfortable and its penne, the lone dish available for vegetarians, terrible. The food in the flight, on the other hand, is surprisingly good.

The person who is sitting across me is an Indian working with Google. She tells me that sanity is slowly returning to her company, but she is not very much sure about the political sanity. “I of course support Kamala Harris, but I sincerely hope her IQ will get unfrozen in the days to come.” “Trump,” she says, “is a monster of terrifying proportions. His victory will mark the beginning of the end of US democracy.”

“Kamala’s victory may mark the beginning of the end of the world,” I interject rather provocatively. “Trump is bad, but he is not a war monger. The neocons who control the Democratic Party are. The party’s victory may plunge the world into a Third World War.” She says, “Kamala is not Biden, but yes, the armament industry wants war and these guys are in its pocket.”

Read full report

U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Over 80 Million Opted For Early Voting By Monday

According to the Associated Press, by Monday, over 80 million registered voters have exercised their right to franchise and in some of the key battleground states, more than 50 per cent of the electors had already voted.

Early voting is considered to be advantageous to the Democratic Party given the past trend of the last two election cycles. The Trump Campaign in a confidential memo argued that that might not be the case this time.

(Via AP)

A Rare Visit: Kamala Harris visits the US-Mexico border with US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin in Douglas, Arizona - Photo: Instagram/Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies

BY Mohammad Ali

U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Polling Underway In 8 States

As per reports, polling locations have opened in eight states including those in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Maine at 6AM ET (Eastern Time Zone).

Dixville, a quaint little town in New Hampshire, has just six voters - | Photo: AP
First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie

BY Outlook Web Desk

U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape

Whether in swing states like Arizona or deeply conservative ones like Georgia, young women are speaking up, mobilising and preparing to make their voices heard on what may be the defining issue of the 2024 presidential election—reproductive rights.

What’s striking is how this shift has galvanised young women across America. With eight million new voters eligible in 2024, they could be the key to determining the election. According to Change Research, three in four young voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and four in ten (40 per cent) women under 30 now name abortion as their top issue, a figure that has doubled since earlier this year. Kamala Harris’ campaign has leaned into this momentum, and her focus on reproductive rights is resonating deeply with younger voters. Among younger Democratic women, trust in Harris’ handling of abortion has surged from 35 per cent to 66 per cent since June.

Read full report here

Representational Image - null
Roe vs Wade: Why Facebook Revealed Chat History Of Two Women On Abortion That Has Led To Their Arrest

BY

U.S. Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Key States And Key Issues

All focus this time will be on battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as the swing states are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final electoral verdict.

For the 2024 elections, women's rights, especially the right to abortion and reproductive healthcare has taken centre-stage. Following the overturning of Roe v Wade in  June 2022, abortion was made illegal across various states.

The state of the American economy has also been a major concern for voters. With inflation and unemployment at an all-time high, America is looking for a President that can turn the situation around.

Apart from numerous domestic issues, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine will also play a key factor in the way Americans will vote. In Gaza, majority of Americans have called for Israel to halt its operations and for the US to divest from Israeli companies and halt its supply of arms and weapons which add to the bombardment of the Gaza Strip and now Lebanon.

Read full report here

