UPMC Announces Layoffs Across Workforce, At Least 1000 To Be Affected Due To Post-Pandemic Challenges

In response to post-pandemic challenges, Pennsylvania healthcare giant UPMC announces a 1% staff layoff, primarily targeting non-clinical and redundant positions, with around 1000 individuals affected.

The Pennsylvania healthcare giant UPMC has announced a 1% layoff of staff within the company's workforce of over 100,000 individuals.

According to the Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for UPMC, these layoffs are a response to the challenges emerging in the post-pandemic period.

The majority of the affected positions are in roles that are non-clinical and not customer-facing.

Aditionally, they mentioned that they will be closing vacant positions and eliminating redundancies.

UPMC is preparing to offer improved severance pay and benefits to individuals affected by the layoffs.

