UPMC Announces Layoffs Across Workforce, At Least 1000 To Be Affected Due To Post-Pandemic Challenges

The Pennsylvania healthcare giant UPMC has announced a 1% layoff of staff within the company's workforce of over 100,000 individuals.
According to the Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for UPMC, these layoffs are a response to the challenges emerging in the post-pandemic period.
The majority of the affected positions are in roles that are non-clinical and not customer-facing.
Aditionally, they mentioned that they will be closing vacant positions and eliminating redundancies.
UPMC is preparing to offer improved severance pay and benefits to individuals affected by the layoffs.