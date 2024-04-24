Indian American, Bhavini Patel, Loses Congressional Primary Race In Pennsylvania

Originally from Gujarat in India, Patel's mother came to the United States as an immigrant. "She came to this country with very little, which I think is a story that resonates with many people in the Indian diaspora here in this country. When she came here, she raised my brother and I as a single parent. We moved around quite a bit, to various different cities, and she worked various odd jobs, washing dishes in the restaurant industry, working in the motel industry," Patel said in an earlier interview.