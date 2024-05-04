United States

Torrential Rains Inundate Southeastern Texas, Causing Flooding That Has Closed Schools And Roads

Heavy rainfall in southeastern Texas has led to widespread flooding, with over 9 inches of rain falling in the past 24 hours, prompting a flood warning until Tuesday and a mandatory evacuation order for areas along the San Jacinto River.

Officials in Houston are urging residents to prepare for worsening flooding after days of heavy rains that have led to high-water rescues and mandatory evacuation orders.

“This threat is ongoing and it's going to get worse. It is not your typical river flood,” Hidalgo County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in the nation's third-largest county, said Friday.

Hidalgo said a school bus carrying children required a rescue after driving into high waters but that everyone on board was safe.

Farther north of Houston, rescuers in the city of Conroe drove boats into neighborhood subdivisions to rescue people and pets from their homes.

Torrential rain inundated southeastern Texas on Friday, forcing schools to cancel classes and closing numerous highways around Houston.

More than 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell during the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a flood warning until Tuesday for the region.

A flash flood warning was also in effect in the area Friday morning.

Of particular concern was an area along the San Jacinto River, which was expected to continue rising as more rain falls and officials release extra water from an already full reservoir.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in the nation's third-largest county, on Thursday issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living along portions of the river and called the situation “life-threatening” and “catastrophic.”

Hidalgo said several hundred structures at risk of flooding.

The weather service reported the river was at 66.2 feet (20.18 meters) Friday morning and expected to crest at 76.6 feet (23.35 meters) on Saturday.

The flood stage for the river is 58 feet (17.68 meters), according to the weather service.

