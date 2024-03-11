Record Rainstorm Causes Flooding And Damage In South Carolina

Emergency responders, including the Charleston Fire Department, sprang into action, attending to 12 incidents involving sinking vehicles and relocating 13 individuals trapped in floodwaters or vehicles.

The storm's fury extended beyond flooding, as high winds wreaked havoc, blowing out windows at a tire business and tearing off roofing sheet metal from the same establishment and two nearby businesses. A power pole also succumbed to the gusts, with its top snapped off. In North Charleston, heavy rainfall caused the ceiling of a church to collapse, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Bill Sekula, vice president of the tyre company affected by the storm, described the harrowing ordeal to WCSC-TV, attributing the damage to what he believed was a microburst.

"I guess it was like a microburst or something to that effect, but it was raining harder than usual and then the windows started to buckle and snapped over," Sekula said, recounting the incident. He further noted that part of the ceiling also collapsed inside the building.