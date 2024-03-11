United States

Record Rainstorm Causes Flooding And Damage In South Carolina

A record-setting rainstorm flooded parts of Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, requiring emergency responders to help some people get out of high waters.

O
Outlook International Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
File Photo
info_icon

A record-setting rainstorm unleashed chaos in parts of Charleston on Saturday, leaving streets submerged and necessitating emergency responses to aid stranded individuals amidst rising waters.

The National Weather Service in Charleston reported a staggering 3.63 inches (9.22 centimetres) of rain in downtown Charleston alone, obliterating the previous one-day record of 1.43 inches (3.63 centimetres) dating back to 1948.

Additionally, Charleston International Airport recorded 1.95 inches (4.95 centimetres) of rainfall, surpassing the previous record set in 1998 by 0.82 inches (2.08 centimetres).

The onslaught of rain coincided with a morning high tide, exacerbating the flooding situation along the coast.

Emergency responders, including the Charleston Fire Department, sprang into action, attending to 12 incidents involving sinking vehicles and relocating 13 individuals trapped in floodwaters or vehicles.

The storm's fury extended beyond flooding, as high winds wreaked havoc, blowing out windows at a tire business and tearing off roofing sheet metal from the same establishment and two nearby businesses. A power pole also succumbed to the gusts, with its top snapped off. In North Charleston, heavy rainfall caused the ceiling of a church to collapse, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

Bill Sekula, vice president of the tyre company affected by the storm, described the harrowing ordeal to WCSC-TV, attributing the damage to what he believed was a microburst.

"I guess it was like a microburst or something to that effect, but it was raining harder than usual and then the windows started to buckle and snapped over," Sekula said, recounting the incident. He further noted that part of the ceiling also collapsed inside the building.

Despite the widespread damage and flooding, authorities in Charleston reported no injuries resulting from the storms. Cleanup efforts are underway as the community grapples with the aftermath of this record-setting rainstorm.

California Blizzard - Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP
California Snowfall Tied To Warming Planet, Says Climate Expert

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Rainstorm

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement