Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy

A teenager in Massachusetts died from a heart attack after consuming a super-spicy tortilla chip as part of Paqui's "One Chip Challenge."

Steve LeBlanc / AP
Paqui One Chip Challenge chips are displayed at a 7-Eleven store in Boston Photo: Steve LeBlanc / AP
A teenager from Massachusetts died last September after consuming a tortilla chip seasoned with an exceedingly high concentration of capsaicin, a compound found in chilli peppers. Harris Wolobah, who had a pre-existing heart condition, succumbed to a heart attack while attempting Paqui's "One Chip Challenge."

The chip, marketed in a coffin-shaped box, was seasoned with two of the world's hottest peppers: the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper. These peppers rank incredibly high on the Scoville scale, a measure of chilli pepper spice. The Carolina Reaper, in particular, falls just short of pepper spray in terms of intensity.

Upon confirmation from the chief medical examiner’s office on Thursday, it was revealed that Wolobah suffered cardiopulmonary arrest due to ingesting a food substance with an intense capsaicin concentration.

Following Wolobah’s tragic demise, Paqui, the company behind the challenge, voluntarily withdrew the product from the market. A spokesperson emphasised that the challenge was intended for adults only and bore clear warnings against consumption for those sensitive to spicy foods or with underlying health conditions.

Despite meeting food safety standards, the company opted to remove the product from shelves out of an abundance of caution due to increasing reports of misuse, particularly among teenagers. Consequently, the "One Chip Challenge" has been discontinued.

Paqui has also taken steps to compensate consumers who purchased the 2023 edition of the Carolina Reaper + Naga Viper Pepper One Chip Challenge and have not consumed it. The company pledges reimbursement for these unopened bags.

