SunChips Will Sell Limited-Edition Eclipse Flavors Only During Total Solar Eclipse On April 8

Get ready to experience a cosmic collision of flavors as SunChips, the beloved wavy, multigrain chips brand under the snack giant Frito-Lay, gears up for the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8. During the celestial spectacle, SunChips will be offering free bags of their special eclipse-themed flavor, available exclusively for the duration of totality when the moon completely obscures the sun.
The limited-edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips can be snagged from the SunChips website, but there's a catch—they'll only be up for grabs during the brief window of 4 minutes and 27 seconds while the moon's shadow sweeps over the United States. Once the eclipse passes, these tantalizing chips will vanish forever.
"It's a celestial sort of cosmic collision of flavors," remarked private astronaut Kellie Gerardi in an interview with Space.com. Gerardi, who soared into space last year aboard Virgin Galactic's fifth commercial spaceflight, has teamed up with SunChips to spread the word about their eclipse-themed release.
"The pineapple habanero represents the sun, the brightness, and the energy of the sun. And then you have the black bean spicy Gouda for the night and the moon and the cheese elements," Gerardi explained.
Mark your calendars for Monday, April 8, when a total solar eclipse will sweep across the globe, traversing a significant portion of the U.S. and captivating millions along its path. Spectators fortunate enough to be within the totality zone will witness more than four minutes of complete darkness as the moon eclipses the sun.
During this awe-inspiring event, SunChips' limited Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips will be available exclusively for purchase. The eclipse-themed chips will hit the virtual shelves precisely at 1:33 pm CDT when the eclipse graces US soil.
To secure your bag of these celestial treats, head over to www.sunchipssolareclipse.com during the four minutes and 27 seconds of totality. Gerardi advises having the website ready to go, ensuring you don't miss out on both the astronomical spectacle and the chance to savor this out-of-this-world flavor.
"Whether or not you happen to be in the path of totality, Gerardi suggests having the website queued up and ready to hit the order button so you don't miss the wonder of seeing the event itself. "You can also nominate someone else in your watch party to be on SunChips duty," she said. Gerardi, who was able to sample the new flavor ahead of April 8, added emphatically, "it's worth it."