Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors

Selena Gomez has addressed recent rumors about cosmetic procedures, clarifying that she has only had Botox and attributing other changes in her appearance to her lupus diagnosis.

Selena Gomez
Gomez expressed her frustration and confirmed that she hasn't undergone any significant cosmetic surgery.
Selena Gomez has recently addressed rumors about her appearance, shutting down speculation that she has undergone cosmetic procedures.

The 32-year-old actress and singer, known for her role in “Only Murders in the Building,” responded to a TikTok video from the weekend that questioned whether she had any work done. The now-deleted video featured Marissa Barrionuevo, a physician assistant who discussed Gomez’s appearance.

In the video, Barrionuevo, who works in a plastic surgery office, chose not to comment on Gomez’s looks, noting that her health condition, lupus, can change her appearance. She clarified that lupus often affects how a person looks and should not be confused with cosmetic surgery.

Despite this, Gomez felt the need to address the issue directly. In a comment on the video, she expressed her frustration, saying, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

In response, Barrionuevo posted a new video apologizing to Gomez. She pinned Gomez’s comment to the top and said, “I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever.” Barrionuevo added a caption explaining that she had stopped making such videos due to their negative impact.

Gomez accepted the apology, writing, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

Gomez has been open about her struggles with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2014. She has undergone a kidney transplant and chemotherapy and has spoken about the challenges of dealing with weight gain due to medication. She has also shared how her health issues have affected her body image.

