Selena Gomez's Makeup-Free Look Takes Internet By Storm: 7 Other Hollywood Celebrities Who've Also Ditched Makeup

Popular singer Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to post a 'real' picture of herself without any makeup on. On many instances, celebrities have spoken out freely about wearing no makeup and feeling confident about their natural looks.
Building on this healthy trend on embracing us as we are, let's take a look at these 7 celebrities who have ditched makeup at events, concerts or other places and highlighted the importance of natural look:
1. Pamela Anderson
Actress Pamela Anderson made a strong move by going to the Paris Fashion Week in 2023 without a hint of makeup. Seeing her like that has empowered many women to step out without the fear of acceptance of their natural looks.
The actress went on to say that when her long-time makeup artist passed away, she actually realised that there is no need for her to glam up. She decided to go as she is and that felt liberating.
Yet again at the Oscars 2024 afterparty, the actress decided to let her natural skin standout with nominal hints of mascara and lip tint.
2. Lady Gaga
On the red carpet of 2023 Oscars, Lady Gaga walked down with a full make-up look only to surprise everyone by the time of her performance. Lady Gaga performed 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the ceremony, but what shocked everyone was that she had wiped every single spot of makeup off her face.
She went completely makeup-free, dressed in a simple black outfit, and performed the song which she says is 'deeply personal' to her. It was later reported by the Hollywood Reporter that Lady Gaga wanted to do something different, raw that enabled people to see the real Gaga.
3. Alicia Keys
At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Alicia Keys, walked the carpet sporting a big smile with no makeup on. She even took to her Twitter, later that day, to say that she is not against makeup but was just being herself.
At 2016 BET Awards, she yet again owned her no makeup look. Along the same lines, she wrote a Lenny Letter essay and mentioned, "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."
4. Alessia Cara
Singer Alessia Cara's hit single 'Scars To Your Beautiful' is all about embracing yourself as you are, your body image, your scars, everything. During one such performance of the song, Alessia Cara, made a powerful statement.
The singer was performing the hit single at 2017 VMA's and after the line 'Cover girls don't cry after their face is made', she wiped off her entire makeup and even got rid of her wig, fancy outfit and jewellery leaving herself in a simple black top and leggings, a natural look.
5. Frances McDormand
Actress Frances McDormand who starred in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' has always been a rare wolf of the industry. She has her rules set out straight and does not like to involve in glam squads and glambots on the red carpet.
The 90th Academy Awards saw nothing different that night, Frances, sported a zero makeup look on the red carpet and even while accepting her award. She firmly believes in what she wants to do, does not invest in public politics, keeps her makeup and hair natural and wears what she wants.
6. Shailene Woodley
Like others, Shailene Woodley, has also spoken about wanting to keep natural looks at various events. She was seen without makeup in 2012, when she attended the screening of 'Red Lights'. Talking to Flavorwire, Shailene mentioned that wearing no makeup is a part of her lazy, selfish self but also equally her want to be just herself.
She feels that getting dressed up for some events is fun, but for other part she prefers to just be how she is naturally. Shailene appeared, yet again, with a seemingly no makeup look at 'The Book of Mormon's' opening night in 2012.
7. Jess Glynne
The Brit Awards 2019 saw yet another empowering moment when singer Jess Glynne wiped off her makeup right on the stage. She was performing her song 'Thursday' and during the lines 'I don't wear makeup on Thursday, I am sick of covering up', she proceeded to wipe her face clean.
She was surrounded by a group of women glamming up in front of mirrors who also followed her and took off their makeup. It was a yet another powerful display of embracing natural beauty.
As we shade light on these celebrities who have made a statement emphasising the need of accepting yourself as you are, we hope to see more such positive instances in the future.