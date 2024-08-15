Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies

Residents of Leicester Forest East in Leicestershire say they feel "trapped" in their own homes as swarms of flies have overtaken the village, turning daily life into a nightmare. For years, locals have battled the insect invasion, but they report that this summer has been the worst yet.
Homeowners describe a near-constant struggle to keep the flies out of their homes. Fear of being inundated by the bugs has left many too scared to open windows or doors, and the flies even disturb residents during sleep. The infestation has forced families to keep their children indoors and move summer activities, such as barbecues and parties, inside, spoiling the holiday season.
One frustrated resident likened the situation to "living in a miniature version of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds."
Local residents are placing blame on a nearby recycling center, combined with hot weather and a recent shift to fortnightly bin collections. They say the relentless swarms have made life unbearable, with flytraps in their homes quickly filling with dozens of dead insects.
Gemma Clarke, 36, who has lived on Maple Avenue for the past nine years, said the situation has been particularly distressing for her children, who have been brought to tears by the ongoing ordeal. "I’m swatting flies constantly," Clarke said. "I dread cooking a meal, and we can’t have any doors or windows open. The children cannot play, we cannot sit in the garden. Their summer has just been ruined."
Clarke voiced frustration over the lack of action, despite reports of spot checks being conducted at the recycling center by the Environment Agency. "We’re still getting the issue, and it’s reoccurring, so what are we meant to do? Nothing ever changes."
The fly infestation has become so severe that nine properties in the area are up for sale, with residents citing the flies as the primary reason for wanting to leave. "We’re not being listened to at all," Clarke added. "Our summer holidays are ruined, and the kids are forced to play miles from home. We can’t picnic here. We can’t even sit in our own park."
Other residents share similar sentiments. Derek Johnson, 61, said, "This is the worst it’s ever been. I don’t know how they can expect us to live like this." He described the experience as living in a real-life, albeit miniature, version of The Birds. "It’s got to the point where I can’t wait for summer to be over," Johnson lamented.
Alison Smith, a 61-year-old grandmother, is considering moving after 27 years in the village due to the persistent fly problem. "The problem started a few years ago but each summer the issue gets worse and worse," she said. Smith believes the issue began when the recycling center, which previously only handled cardboard, started accepting wet waste. "We’ve got to the point where we can’t even use our own gardens or cook in our own kitchens."
Smith also highlighted the toll on local businesses, as residents avoid outdoor dining and other activities due to the flies. "Just yesterday we were going to have a picnic and pizzas in the garden with the grandkids, but I ended up going to my daughter’s to prepare the food and we ate indoors."
Recycling company Casepak, which operates near the affected area, responded to the concerns, stating that they strive to be a "responsible operator and a good neighbor." The company acknowledged the increased fly activity reported by residents and said they have a comprehensive pest control program in place, managed by an internal environmental technician and reviewed annually by an external specialist.
The Environment Agency also weighed in, stating that they are conducting weekly visits to the Casepak facility to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. A spokesperson said, "If Casepak is found to be in breach of its permit, actions will be taken to bring them back into compliance."
Despite these assurances, residents like Clarke, Johnson, and Smith remain skeptical, feeling that their concerns have yet to be fully addressed, and that the summer invasion of flies continues to make life in Leicester Forest East unbearable.