COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?

The Importance of Vaccination

The World Health Organization declared the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency over a year ago. However, experts stress that while the virus may no longer be classified as a crisis, it is still important to maintain immunity. "Population immunity has moved us out of the pandemic," says Dr. Manisha Patel, chief medical officer for the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "Now the goal is to make sure we keep that immunity up because it does wane. And the way we keep it up is through vaccination."