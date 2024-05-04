Police Standoff Shuts Down Interstate 80 In Fairfield For Hours, Suspect Shoots Self

A dramatic police standoff on Friday afternoon brought traffic on Interstate 80 to a standstill in Fairfield for approximately three hours. The incident, involving a suspect allegedly involved in a freeway shooting, ultimately ended when the suspect reportedly shot himself.
The sequence of events began when the driver of a silver Toyota sedan initiated a chase across multiple counties, spanning from the North Bay to the East Bay. California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte stated that the pursuit concluded after the vehicle was immobilized by spike strips just east of I-80's junction with Highway 12.
The suspect's actions initially drew attention when shots were fired at a black SUV along southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Windsor, later entering Santa Rosa. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident, which appeared to be random and unprovoked.
Advertisement
Law enforcement located the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of a Rohnert Park shopping center. Despite police efforts to apprehend the suspect, the vehicle evaded capture, prompting a southbound journey into Marin County before circling back towards Interstate 580.
The chase culminated in the suspect's vehicle coming to a stop on I-80 near the Lopes Road overpass, leading authorities to halt traffic in both directions as a safety precaution. The Fairfield Police Department's SWAT team subsequently arrived on the scene to engage with the suspect, eventually leading to the suspect's apprehension.
At around 6:44 p.m., westbound lanes of I-80 and the northbound I-680 transition to eastbound and westbound I-80 were reopened, gradually restoring normalcy to the affected area.
Advertisement
The incident caused significant disruption to commuters, with many stranded on the freeway for hours. Colleen Knapp, a witness to the events, expressed disbelief at the situation, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the Friday night traffic gridlock.