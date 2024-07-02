Peter Pan Diner Fire: 1 Firefighter Injured As Blaze Engulfs Bay Shore Icon, Reopening Delayed

Officials report that a fire tore through the Peter Pan Diner in Bay Shore overnight. Five departments responded to the blaze, which was brought under control shortly before 5 a.m. The fire, which began primarily in the kitchen, ignited at around 1:40 a.m. at the diner on Sunrise Highway.
“It's a commercial building, it's a man-powered intensive job. It was in the kitchen so we had to force entry because the building was closed at night and we had some Suffolk County Water Authority workers working on a hydrant right across the street and they had to get that up and running and we had to find a hydrant three blocks away,” explained John Ippolito, the assistant chief of the Bay Shore Fire Department.
News 12 reports that the Islip Town fire marshal and the Suffolk County arson squad are on site investigating the cause of the fire.
Officials confirmed that one firefighter was injured and received treatment at the scene.
According to the diner owners, it may take several months before they can reopen.