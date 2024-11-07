'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States

A day after Republican presidential candidate and former President of the United States Donald Trump reclaimed victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections defeating his Democratic counterpart Kamala Harris, outgoing US President Joe Biden stepped into the White House Rose Garden on Thursday to speak to the nation for the first time since his party’s poll defeat.
Earlier in an official statement, Biden said that including Harris on his 2020 Democratic ticket was the first and 'best decision' he made in that campaign. He praised Harris, saying she had “stepped up and led a historic campaign” under extraordinary circumstances.
Following the poll results, both Biden and Harris spoken to the President-elect Trump and offered congratulations for winning a second term.
'Can't love your country only when you win': Biden's top quotes
While addressing the nation on Thursday, Biden promised an orderly and peaceful transfer of power on January 20. "I assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power", Biden said.
Later, paying tribute to his vice president's campaign, Biden said,"Vice President Kamala Harris ran an inspiring campaign" while adding,"Campaigns are contests, of competing visions; country chooses one or the other, we accept the choice country made."
In his first address from the White House since Trump’s victory, Biden emphasized, "You can’t love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something I think you can do no matter who you voted for is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans. I hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent."
Reiterating the achievements of the Biden-Harris tenure, he said, "Don't forget what we have achieved; We are leaving behind the strongest economy in the world. The America of your dream is calling for you to get back up."
"Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable", the outgoing president added.
Biden stepped down, nominated Kamala Harris
Back in July, President Joe Biden, the leading Democratic candidate stepped aside from the Presidential race amid pressure from fellow Democrats and voters in the United States following his questionable performance in the CNN presidential debate.
Shortly after announcing his departure from the race, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement and the nominee for the presidential candidates.
"It had been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of the term", Biden's official statement read.