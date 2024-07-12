One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On

A tour helicopter carrying 3 people crashed off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday afternoon. One person has been confirmed dead, while two are still missing. The crash occurred around 1:20 pm near the Hanakoa Valley.
“While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved,” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami expressed his condolences.
Search efforts are ongoing for the two missing individuals. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. Hawaii News Now confirmed it belonged to Ali’i Air Tours and Charters, based in Lihue. The deceased individual was recovered at approximately 2:25 p.m. However, the identities of those onboard have not been released.
Acting Governor Sylvia Luke also extended condolences, saying, “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident.”
Multiple agencies, including Kauai County first responders, the Coast Guard, and Hawaii Emergency Management crews, are involved in the search and rescue operations. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.
Witnesses along the Kalalau Trail reported seeing the helicopter crash into the water and alerted authorities. While search and rescue operations will pause at sundown, the Coast Guard will continue searching throughout Thursday evening.