No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only

McDonald's has discontinued its McPlant burger after a disappointing trial run. The plant-based patty failed to resonate with customers and was not reintroduced to the menu.

McPlant Photo: McDonald's
McDonald’s has announced the discontinuation of its McPlant burger after a disappointing trial run. Joe Erlinger, head of U.S. operations for the fast-food giant, revealed the news at the Wall Street Journal’s Global Fast Food Forum in Chicago on Wednesday.

The McPlant, which was began as an experiment in San Francisco and Dallas-Fort Worth, failed to resonate with customers. “The McPlant was not successful in either market,” Erlinger stated. “I don’t think the U.S. consumer is coming to McDonald’s or looking for McPlant or other plant-based proteins from McDonald’s now.”

Erlinger also confirmed that McDonald’s would not be reintroducing salads to its menu, citing a lack of demand for leafy greens.

The McPlant, available in 600 restaurants in the two test markets, was a collaboration between McDonald’s and Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat alternatives. Ingredients for the plant-based patty included peas, rice, and potatoes, served with traditional burger toppings on a sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s had previously introduced the McPlant in several European markets, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, and the United Kingdom, before testing it in the U.S. in early 2022.

Beyond Meat, once a Wall Street favorite, has seen its stock plummet from a high of around $235 per share in July 2019 to approximately $6.66 as of Thursday, a 97% drop. Analysts attribute Beyond Meat’s decline to factors such as soaring inflation and decreased demand for non-animal protein products.

Despite the setback with McPlant, Beyond Meat continues to collaborate with other dining chains like TGIFriday’s, Carl’s Jr., Gregorys Coffee, and Burgerfi. Additionally, other fast-food chains like Burger King, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell have introduced their own plant-based meat options.

In response to high prices and inflation, McDonald’s is working to attract customers with value offerings. This summer, the company introduced a limited $5 combo, allowing diners to choose between a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, along with small fries, a small soft drink, and a four-piece Chicken McNuggets for just $5.

The move comes after social media backlash over high prices, with reports of some McDonald’s locations charging up to $18 for a Big Mac meal and $7.29 for an Egg McMuffin.

