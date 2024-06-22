United States

Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July

USA will be celebrating 248th Independence Day this year on the 4th of July. Krispy Kreme has come up with amazing deals to celebrate this day.

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme's 4th of July special donuts Photo: Krispy Kreme
It’s 248th birthday of the United States of America and Krispy Kreme has already planned the celebration!

Krispy Kreme is going all patriotic this Independence Day with a new collection of doughnuts adorned with red, white, and blue toppings, along with a special free doughnut offer.

The Star Spangled Sweetness Collection features three "patriotic" doughnuts in a custom red, white, and blue box, available starting June 21 for a limited time at participating locations.

The collection includes two new flavors and a returning favorite:

Firework Cookies & Kreme: An unglazed doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, hand-dipped in red icing, and decorated with a blue icing swirl and rocket candy piece.

Krispy Kremes 4th of July special donuts
Krispy Kreme's 4th of July special donuts Photo: Krispy Kreme
Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar, decorated with white and red buttercreme dollops.

Freedom Flag Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in white icing, decorated with patriotic red icing stripes, and blue and gold sprinkles.

Krispy Kremes 4th of July special donuts
Krispy Kreme's 4th of July special donuts Photo: Krispy Kreme
Customers can purchase dozens of these festive doughnuts at Krispy Kreme shops or get them in a specialty six-count box delivered fresh daily to select retailers. To find a nearby shop or grocery store location, customers can visit the Krispy Kreme website.

To add more patriotism, Krispy Kreme will be offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to fans who wear red, white, and blue to participating shops on July 4.

