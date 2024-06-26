California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next

Brandon Li, a resident of San Francisco and co-founder of With Power, has become an unexpected social media sensation after detailing what he describes as a harrowing experience with Airbnb. His posts recounting the ordeal have collectively garnered over 54 million views, highlighting widespread concern over his claims.
According to Li, the trouble began following a delayed flight to London, where he had booked an Airbnb accommodation. He alleges that upon arrival, complications arose immediately: the lockbox meant for self-check-in failed to function, leaving him stranded outside the property.
In an interview with FOX Business, Li expressed shock over the incident, stating, "We got caught in this scam in a really brutal situation." His frustration intensified when the host purportedly threatened to charge him extra for the delayed check-in, despite the malfunctioning lockbox.
The situation escalated further after Li shared his experience on social media platform X. His posts quickly gained traction, leading to numerous individuals reaching out to him with similar grievances against the same host. "After I posted my thread, I had five people DM me screenshots from their own experiences with the host," Li disclosed, underscoring the scale of the issue.
In response to the public outcry, Airbnb suspended the host. A spokesperson from Airbnb assured FOX Business, stating, "We were disappointed to hear about this guest's experience, and we have provided them with a full refund and a voucher, as well as offered support with reimbursement for alternative accommodation."
Li confirmed that Airbnb promptly issued him a refund and credits for a future stay, resolving his immediate concerns. He also shared the information provided by other social media users with Airbnb in hopes of aiding their investigations.
Reflecting on his decade-long use of Airbnb, primarily for booking large team off-sites, Li acknowledged its benefits but cautioned others about potential risks. He emphasised the importance of platforms like Airbnb's "AirCover," which promises to intervene in serious situations or provide full refunds when hosts fail to resolve issues.
An Airbnb spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to customer safety, noting, "With over 1.5 billion all-time guest arrivals on Airbnb, issues are rare," and highlighting their 24/7 global Community Support team available to assist users.
As Li's experience continues to resonate online, he remains hopeful that others affected by the same host will receive resolution. "Hopefully they were able to go back and actually get everybody all sorted out,," he expressed, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the sharing economy.