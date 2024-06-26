United States

California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next

His social media posts detailing the ordeal went viral, prompting Airbnb to suspend the host and launch an investigation.

Representative image
info_icon

Brandon Li, a resident of San Francisco and co-founder of With Power, has become an unexpected social media sensation after detailing what he describes as a harrowing experience with Airbnb. His posts recounting the ordeal have collectively garnered over 54 million views, highlighting widespread concern over his claims.

According to Li, the trouble began following a delayed flight to London, where he had booked an Airbnb accommodation. He alleges that upon arrival, complications arose immediately: the lockbox meant for self-check-in failed to function, leaving him stranded outside the property.

In an interview with FOX Business, Li expressed shock over the incident, stating, "We got caught in this scam in a really brutal situation." His frustration intensified when the host purportedly threatened to charge him extra for the delayed check-in, despite the malfunctioning lockbox.

The situation escalated further after Li shared his experience on social media platform X. His posts quickly gained traction, leading to numerous individuals reaching out to him with similar grievances against the same host. "After I posted my thread, I had five people DM me screenshots from their own experiences with the host," Li disclosed, underscoring the scale of the issue.

In response to the public outcry, Airbnb suspended the host. A spokesperson from Airbnb assured FOX Business, stating, "We were disappointed to hear about this guest's experience, and we have provided them with a full refund and a voucher, as well as offered support with reimbursement for alternative accommodation."

Li confirmed that Airbnb promptly issued him a refund and credits for a future stay, resolving his immediate concerns. He also shared the information provided by other social media users with Airbnb in hopes of aiding their investigations.

Reflecting on his decade-long use of Airbnb, primarily for booking large team off-sites, Li acknowledged its benefits but cautioned others about potential risks. He emphasised the importance of platforms like Airbnb's "AirCover," which promises to intervene in serious situations or provide full refunds when hosts fail to resolve issues.

An Airbnb spokesperson reiterated the company's commitment to customer safety, noting, "With over 1.5 billion all-time guest arrivals on Airbnb, issues are rare," and highlighting their 24/7 global Community Support team available to assist users.

As Li's experience continues to resonate online, he remains hopeful that others affected by the same host will receive resolution. "Hopefully they were able to go back and actually get everybody all sorted out,," he expressed, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the sharing economy.

Representative image - null
Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  2. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
  3. Akhilesh Yadav’s Message To LS Speaker Om Birla: ‘Expect No Public Representative’s Voice Will Be Stifled’
  4. Hope Voice Of Opposition Will Be Allowed In Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
  5. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Group Chat ‘With All Juice’, Relates Saif Ali Khan To ‘Rolling Eyes’ Emojis
  2. Suniel Shetty Brews Filter Coffee, Bharti Singh Prepares Medu Vada In ‘Laughter Chefs’
  3. Harsh Mayar Of 'Gullak' Fame Gains 8 Kilos For His Role In The Show
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1
  5. Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu; Says 'I Miss Home'
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Five Boxers Set To Train In Germany Ahead Of The Games
  2. County Championship 2024: Ollie Robinson Registers Second-Most Expensive Over In First-Class Cricket
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Judoka Tulika Maan Shifts Focus To Medal Pursuit After Surprise Quota
  4. Formula 1: Lando Norris Has 'Emerged From The Pack' As Red Bull's Main Threat, Says Horner
  5. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup SF: 'Best Game' Is Yet To Come, Says South Africa Coach Rob Walter
World News
  1. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
  2. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
  3. Italy PM Pays Homage To Satnam Singh In Parliament, Condemns 'Inhumane Act' That Killed Indian Farm Worker
  4. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  5. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case