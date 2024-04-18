Minnesota Toddler Dies After Falling From Hotel Window

The tight-knit community of southern Minnesota is reeling from a devastating loss as they come together to support the family of Madden Hein, a 1-year-old boy who tragically fell to his death from a hotel window while visiting Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
According to family members, Madden Hein was on a trip with his family when the unthinkable accident occurred on a Saturday morning. Authorities in Sioux Falls responded to a call reporting the fall from a third-floor hotel window, describing it as a tragic accident.
Amy Schuett, a longtime family friend, emphasised that the incident was indeed an accident. Madden's parents, Kathryn and Alex Hein, both dedicated educators and coaches in the Jackson County School District, are now grappling with an unimaginable loss.
In response to the tragedy, the Jackson County School District decided to cancel classes on Wednesday to allow space for grieving and support. Madden's legacy will continue through organ donation, a decision his family made in the face of their profound loss.
A poignant honour walk was held at a Sioux Falls hospital, where medical staff and loved ones lined the halls as Madden's family accompanied him to surgery for organ donation. Schuett described the experience as both uplifting and heart-wrenching, highlighting the community's resilience in the face of tragedy.
On social media, Madden's mother shared the heartbreaking news of her son gaining his angel wings, prompting an outpouring of support from the Jackson community. Schuett noted the community's overwhelming response, with neighbours rallying to provide meals, donations, and any support possible for the grieving family.
As the Hein family navigates this devastating loss, Schuett urged the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers, emphasising the importance of support during such a challenging time.
A celebration of Madden's life will take place this Saturday at the Jackson County Central High School gymnasium.