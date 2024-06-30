Joe Biden Struggles To Function Effectively After 4 PM, Raises Concerns About His Fitness For 2nd Term: Report

Ahead of US Presidential election, the country's current President Joe Biden is reportedly facing increased pressure over his ability to function effectively outside a limited six-hour window of daylight.
According to a report by Axios, the 81-year-old Democrat typically functions best between 10 AM and 4 PM.
The report states outside of this time range or while travelling abroad, Biden is more prone to verbal flubs and fatigue, raising concerns about his fitness to serve another term.
The report, which follows Biden’s lacklustre performance in the recent presidential debate, states that White House officials ensure that the President’s public appearances are within this preferred time frame, to minimise the impact of his age.
Also, the report stated many aides have observed flashes of absent-mindedness in Biden but typically dismiss them as gaffes.
The issue has sparked debate about Biden's physical fitness and mental acuity, particularly given that he would be 86 years old by the end of a potential second stint, it mentioned.
Also, Biden’s troubling performance at the first presidential debate Thursday rattled many Democrats, who see Trump after the Jan 6, 2021, insurrection as an existential threat to US democracy, reported AP.
Biden's meandering answers and struggles to respond to Trump prompted The New York Times editorial board to declare Friday that he should exit the race and that staying in would be a "reckless gamble."
In an attempt to reassure voters, Biden delivered a more energetic speech in North Carolina a day after the debate, acknowledging his physical and verbal limitations but doubling down on his commitment to honesty and effectiveness in office.
“I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to,” he said. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth!”
Biden added that he would not be running for a second term if he did not believe "with all my heart and soul I can do this."