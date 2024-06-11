US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was found guilty in illegal gun possession case on Tuesday. Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.
The US Court has found the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs, AP reported.
It has also found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife has testified about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia. He may face up to 25 years in prison, but no sentencing date has been set.