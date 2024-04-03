Is AI Killing Music? Over 200 Stars Including Katy Perry, Billie Eilish Sign Open Letter Against AI

Over 200 prominent artists, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, and Katy Perry, have joined forces to denounce the growing threat of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry. Spearheaded by the non-profit Artist Rights Alliance, this coalition of musicians, songwriters, and industry professionals is sounding the alarm on the potential misuse of AI technology, urging stakeholders to uphold the rights and integrity of human creators.
The call to action was formalized in an open letter released by the Artist Rights Alliance on Tuesday. Signatories of the letter express concern over the burgeoning influence of AI in creative industries, citing specific risks such as deepfakes, voice cloning, and the unauthorized use of musical works by AI developers. Of particular concern is the possibility of AI being leveraged to undercut royalty payments and devalue the contributions of human artists.
Jen Jacobsen, Executive Director of the ARA, emphasized the detrimental impact of AI on working musicians, stating, “The unethical use of generative AI to replace human artists will devalue the entire music ecosystem—for artists and fans alike.” The letter underscores the need for digital music platforms and services to take proactive measures to safeguard the rights and livelihoods of artists in the face of advancing technology.
The roster of signatories is a veritable who’s who of the music industry, boasting names such as Jon Bon Jovi, Miranda Lambert, Nicki Minaj, and Stevie Wonder, among others. Their collective voice amplifies the urgency of addressing AI-related threats and ensuring that creativity remains at the forefront of musical innovation.
The implications of AI extend beyond the realm of music, with concerns about job displacement and ethical implications reverberating throughout the entertainment industry. Tyler Perry’s recent decision to halt studio expansion plans due to AI capabilities serves as a poignant reminder of the broader impact of technological advancements on traditional labor sectors.