Fast Food Goes AI: How KFC, Pizza Hut Plan To "Revolutionize" The Industry?

Yum has developed a mobile app called SuperApp for restaurant managers, as per The Wall Street Journal, which is currently experimenting with generative AI. This innovative feature allows team members to seek guidance on operational queries, such as oven temperature settings. Park elaborated that the app, presently utilized by over 8,700 Pizza Hut and KFC outlets, also facilitates ingredient procurement, employee shift scheduling, and boasts a new augmented reality function designed to aid in training workers on crafting new menu items.