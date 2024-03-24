Chick-fil-A Faces Backlash Over Shift To Antibiotic-Free Chicken, Sparks Social Media Outcry

Chick-fil-A is stirring up attention this spring with a significant adjustment to its chicken, prompting a notable reaction from social media users who are expressing discontent.
What exactly is this big change?
According to reports, Chick-fil-A has disclosed that it will depart from its previous practice of exclusively using antibiotic-free chicken.
In a statement, the company announced, “To maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us, Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever to No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine starting in the Spring of 2024.”
As reported by FOX, Chick-fil-A initiated the transition to antibiotic-free chicken in 2014, and by 2019, all of its establishments had adopted this standard. However, the recent shift entails that the restaurant will now utilize chicken treated with antibiotics only if the chicken or other animals in proximity have fallen ill. Furthermore, these antibiotics will not be ones commonly used in humans.
According to a spokesperson from Chick-fil-A speaking to FOX, “This change enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken, but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver.”
The response on X, formerly Twitter, suggests that this move by Chick-fil-A isn't being well-received.
One user expressed, “(Chick-fil-A) sorry any antibiotics is out of the question. No supply chain issue should compromise quality, and this does just that. My family deserves better. You will be missed.”
Another individual shared their disappointment on X, stating, “(Chick-fil-A) Worst decision you have could have made to accept chickens treated with antibiotics. Long time customer/addict here and I think I have to break up with you. You put profit over people today. Feels like the beginning to the end of a great company #chickfila.”
“Hey (Chick-fil-A) I don’t want antibiotics or any medicine in my chicken,” another user wrote.
“(Chick-fil-A) DO NOT PUT (EXPLETIVE) ANTIBIOTICS IN YOUR CHICKEN,” another wrote. “I WILL STOP EATING IT.”
Similar sentiments were echoed across Elon Musk's social media platform. Chick-fil-A's response to the backlash will be closely watched to see if it eventually leads to a reversal of the decision.