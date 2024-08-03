United States

Indian American Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate

Harris became the first woman of colour to be nominated for president by a major American political party. She is also the first Indian American to be nominated as a presidential candidate by either the Democratic or Republican parties.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate | Photo: AP
info_icon

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been declared the Democratic Party's nominee for the 2024 US presidential election. Harris, 59, who is of Indian and African heritage, secured enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call.

She will face Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump, 78, in the general election on November 5.

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes remarks before a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. - null
Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb

BY Seema Guha

"I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fuelled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are,” Harris said.

Harris became the first woman of colour to be nominated for president by a major American political party. She is also the first Indian American to be nominated as a presidential candidate by either the Democratic or Republican parties.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting,” Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is Jamaican. Both immigrated to the US.

Over the next few days, Harris is likely to announce her running mate.

“We love our country. We believe in the promise of America, and that's what this campaign is about. Of course, I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting period is closed. But already I'm happy to know that we have enough delegates to secure the nomination," she said.

Harris said this campaign is “about all of us coming together, people coming together from every walk of life, every lived experience, and being renewed by our love of country, knowing that we are prepared to fight for the best of who we are”.

“The beauty of our democracy is we, each, every one of us, has the power to answer that question, and that is why I say and know the power is with the people," she said.

"We are going to win this election, and it is going to take all of us, whether it is making calls, connecting with our communities, engaging online, or even talking with people where we go every day, whether it be to the grocery store, our church, we are going to talk together,” Harris concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  2. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  4. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 218 Still Missing in Wayanad Landslide; 115 Roads Closed In Himachal Amid Rainfall
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Book Review: Bupinder Singh Bali's 'Those Who Stayed - The Sikhs Of Kashmir'
  4. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  5. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Indian American Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  3. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  4. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
World News
  1. Indian American Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  2. ‘If A Leader Leaves, Another Will Arise’: Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Last Words To Khamenei
  3. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  4. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  5. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI