Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb

On top of the table is her passionate advocacy of women’s rights. She has been at the forefront of the abortion debate. This is also an issue where she is far ahead of Trump. And women will go out and vote for her on this issue alone as it affects their bodies. She has fought for women’s reproductive rights and advocated women’s right to choose whether to have an abortion or not. She has visited abortion clinics while, according to reports in the American press, President Biden an elderly politician shies away from mentioning the word abortion. Biden is also a devout Catholic which partly explains why he does not like to use the word. The Catholic Church is against abortion and at one time was also against the use of contraceptives.