How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?

For frequent flyers who are tired of sky-high travel costs, budget airline Wizz Air is introducing an enticing new offer: the ‘All You Can Fly’ subscription. This innovative plan, which launches next month, promises unlimited flights for a fixed annual fee.
For €599 per year, or €499 if purchased before August 16, travelers can secure unlimited flight bookings within a 12-month period, starting September 2024. This deal allows subscribers to book as many flights as they wish across Wizz Air’s extensive network of nearly 200 cities in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Prospective members can purchase the subscription via the ‘All You Can Fly’ website. After registering and agreeing to the terms and conditions, users will be able to book flights from September. Notably, the first flight booked under this subscription is free, though subsequent flights will incur a €9.99 booking fee. Additional costs will apply for seat selection and luggage.
While the idea of unlimited flights is appealing, the offer comes with some limitations. Bookings can only be made up to 72 hours before departure, essentially placing subscribers on standby. Furthermore, there is a cap on the number of memberships available at each airport. Wizz Air plans to sell 10,000 subscriptions, and some airports are already showing as sold out.
A statement on the membership page reads: “If you are unable to select your preferred airport, please note that the limit has been reached and Wizz Air is unfortunately unable to offer you a Wizz All You Can Fly membership at this time.”
Wizz Air’s network spans nearly 200 cities across 50 countries, and all destinations are included in the offer, subject to availability.