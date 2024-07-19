'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican's Presidential Nomination

Donald Trump received a resounding welcome at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in the United States on Thursday (local time) and formally accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination.
"Tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for the President of the United States," Trump said in his first speech after surviving the assassination attempt.
Trump said he stood before the 2024 RNC with "a message of confidence, strength and hope".
"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, colour and creed," the 78-year-old former US President said.
He said that the "discord and division" in the society must be healed quickly. "I am running to be President for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," Trump said in his historic speech.
The crowd at the 2024 RNC chanted and cheered for Trump as he accepted the nomination. People were heard chanting 'Trump, Trump, Trump' with all the energy at the convention.
TRUMP TALKS ABOUT ASSASSINATION BID
Trump had narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania, with a bullet grazing his right ear. Even at the RNC 2024, Trump was making his speech with a white bandage on his ear.
Talking about the bid in his speech on Thursday, Trump expressed gratutide to the "American people for your outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt at my rally on Saturday".