Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends

Dolce & Gabbana, known for dressing music icons like Beyoncé and Usher, has expanded its stylish offerings to the canine world with a new designer fragrance for dogs. This lavish product is aimed at pampering pets with the ultimate in luxury.
The inspiration behind the fragrance, named “Fefé,” comes from the “unconditional love” that Domenico Dolce, one half of the famous designer duo, has for his dog Fefé. The fragrance is described as an “olfactory masterpiece” with notes of Ylang, Musk, and Sandalwood, crafted by master perfumer Emilie Coppermann.
Priced at €99 ($109) for a 100 mL bottle, “Fefé” comes in an elegant green lacquered glass bottle with a red metal cap and a 24-carat gold-plated paw. Each purchase includes a D&G dog collar, available in two sizes, and an optional engraved tag.
The promotional film on the D&G website showcases well-groomed dogs to the backdrop of classical music. The narrator describes the essence of the fragrance, emphasizing qualities like charisma, sensitivity, and freshness. The dogs, aside from one labeled a rebel, sit perfectly still during the shoot, making application appear effortless.
For those whose pets may not be as cooperative, the website provides detailed instructions: “Spray Fefé on your hands or on a brush and rub or brush your dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering.”
Dolce & Gabbana joins other luxury brands tapping into the high-end pet market. British designer Anya Hindmarch offers a dog poop-bag-holder charm for £135 ($172), Prada sells a puffer jacket for £600 ($765), and Versace provides a large dog bed for £915 ($1,170).