'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives

The Claim to Fame Season 3 finale was full of surprises. Adam won the $100,000 prize after correctly guessing the famous relatives of the other contestants. Check out all the surprising reveals from the finale!

Claim to Fame Season 3
Claim to Fame Season 3
info_icon

The excitement reached its peak as Claim to Fame Season 3 wrapped up with a dramatic finale, crowning a new champion. The final four contestants – Shane, Hud, Adam, and Mackenzie – battled it out in a high-stakes showdown.

Shane's Elimination

Claim to Fame Season 3
Shane
info_icon

The finale began with some early tension as Shane was eliminated during the first half of the show. Although Shane had managed to stay under the radar for most of the season, his fate was sealed when Mackenzie, sensing Adam might have an advantage, decided to step up as the guesser. Using her accumulated information, Mackenzie correctly identified Shane's celebrity relative, sending him home.

Shane’s Claim to Fame

Claim to Fame Season 3
Marlon Brando
info_icon

Shane’s famous relative is none other than the iconic actor Marlon Brando. Shane shared that he is Brando’s grandson and had a close relationship with him, spending significant time together during his childhood.

Mackenzie’s Third-Place Finish

Claim to Fame Season 3
Mackenzie
info_icon

As the competition heated up, Mackenzie and Hud initially targeted Adam, believing he was a strong competitor. However, during the final challenge, the dynamics shifted. Mackenzie faced off against Adam in the final guess-off. Adam, using his sharp deduction skills, correctly identified Mackenzie’s celebrity relative as Trace Adkins, thus eliminating her from the competition.

Mackenzie’s Claim to Fame

Claim to Fame Season 3
Trace Adkins
info_icon

Mackenzie’s celebrity relative is country music star Trace Adkins. Although there were several incorrect guesses, including Blake Shelton and Clay Aiken, Adam's correct guess confirmed Mackenzie’s connection to Adkins, making her his daughter.

Hud’s Second-Place Finish

Claim to Fame Season 3
Hud
info_icon

With Mackenzie out, Adam and Hud were left to face off. Adam, who had amassed significant clues and insights, managed to guess Hud’s celebrity relative correctly. Adam identified Hud’s famous father as rock legend John Cougar Mellencamp, leading to Hud's elimination and setting the stage for Adam's victory.

Hud’s Claim to Fame

Claim to Fame Season 3
John Cougar Mellencamp Photo: CBS
info_icon

Hud’s celebrity relative is John Cougar Mellencamp, a rock star known for his classic hits. A touching video from Mellencamp was shown during Hud’s elimination, adding an emotional note to his departure from the show.

Adam Wins Season 3

Claim to Fame Season 3
Adam
info_icon

The finale concluded with Adam being declared the winner of Claim to Fame Season 3. Adam’s exceptional guessing skills and strategic gameplay enabled him to outlast his competitors. By correctly identifying both Mackenzie’s and Hud’s relatives, Adam emerged as the ultimate winner.

Adam’s Claim to Fame

Claim to Fame Season 3
Michael Bolton
info_icon

In a final twist, Adam revealed that his celebrity relative is Michael Bolton, the renowned singer known for his powerful ballads. Bolton is Adam’s maternal uncle, and his relationship with Bolton remained a well-guarded secret throughout the season. With this revelation, Adam secured the $100,000 prize and the title of Season 3 champion.

