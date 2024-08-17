Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder

The high-profile case of Scott Peterson became even more dramatic with the revelation of his secret affair with Amber Frey, which came to light shortly after his wife, Laci Peterson, vanished on Christmas Eve 2002. Over two decades later, the complex saga of their relationship and Frey’s crucial role in Peterson’s trial still fascinates the public.
The Discovery Of The Affair
Amber Frey, a 27-year-old massage therapist and single mother, first learned about Scott Peterson through media coverage. About a week after Laci disappeared, Frey recognized Peterson from news reports and came forward to authorities. Frey revealed that she and Peterson were having an affair, although he had initially told her he was a widower. This revelation was a turning point in the investigation into Laci’s disappearance.
Frey’s role became even more significant when she cooperated with the police by recording her phone conversations with Peterson. These recordings captured Peterson lying about his whereabouts and activities, providing crucial evidence for the case.
Scott Peterson’s Public Response
In a new documentary series Face to Face with Scott Peterson, set to stream on Peacock starting August 20, Peterson addresses his affair publicly for the first time. He admits to being “an a–hole” for engaging in infidelity but vehemently denies the accusations of murdering his wife. Peterson describes the allegations as “offensive and disgusting,” asserting that they stem from a misunderstanding of his motives.
“I certainly regret cheating on Laci,” Peterson states in the documentary. “It was about a childish lack of self-esteem. I was lonely and sought comfort in someone who made me feel good because they wanted to be with me.”
Amber Frey’s Life And Testimony
Amber Frey’s involvement in the case made her a public figure. She detailed her experiences in her memoir, Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson, published in 2005. Frey was introduced to Peterson by her best friend, Shawn Sibley, who had met Peterson at a convention. They arranged a meeting on November 20, 2002, at the Elephant Bar in Fresno, California. Frey was looking for a serious relationship and believed Peterson was too.
Their first meeting led to a romantic relationship. Peterson impressed Frey with his confidence, though she was unaware of his marital status. Frey initially took Peterson’s claim about his wife being “lost” at face value but grew suspicious after Laci’s disappearance became widely reported.
On December 30, Frey contacted the police and provided evidence of their affair, including photos from a holiday party where Peterson was seen with her while Laci attended a different party. The police used this evidence to begin covertly recording Peterson’s conversations with Frey, capturing incriminating lies.
Key Evidence And Trial Impact
During the trial, which began in summer 2003, Frey’s testimony was pivotal. Prosecutors presented twelve hours of recorded phone conversations between Frey and Peterson, which played a crucial role in undermining Peterson’s defense. Frey’s accounts were described as compelling evidence against Peterson, shifting the trial's momentum.
Frey’s then-attorney, Gloria Allred, noted that Frey’s credibility was a major factor in the trial’s outcome. As one legal expert observed, the evidence presented was a game-changer, significantly impacting the jury's perspective.
In November 2004, Peterson was found guilty of murdering Laci and their unborn son, Conner. He was sentenced to death but was later resentenced in 2021 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Frey’s Reflection And Current Life
Amber Frey has continued to live in Fresno, California, with her children, Ayiana and Justin. Her book, Witness, reflects on her role in the case and the impact it had on her life. Frey remains active in her profession as a massage therapist and is involved with Bucked Up, a pre-workout drink brand.
In a September 2015 appearance on TODAY, Frey discussed her life since the trial, emphasizing her pride in her children and her continued recognition from the public. She expressed no regrets about her decision to speak out, asserting that her involvement was crucial for justice.
In August 2024, Frey is featured in the Netflix documentary American Murder: Laci Peterson, where she revisits her experiences and offers further insights into her role in the case.
Ongoing Developments
Recently, in January 2024, the L.A. Innocence Project took up Peterson’s case, claiming new evidence supports his innocence. Despite this, Frey remains firm in her belief in Peterson’s guilt and has stated she would be willing to testify again if necessary.
“I would have been willing to testify again,” Frey said. “The truth doesn’t change over time.”
Frey’s continued involvement in the case and her reflections on her experiences highlight the enduring impact of the Peterson case on all those involved.