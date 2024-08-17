Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder

Amber Frey’s Life And Testimony

Amber Frey’s involvement in the case made her a public figure. She detailed her experiences in her memoir, Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson, published in 2005. Frey was introduced to Peterson by her best friend, Shawn Sibley, who had met Peterson at a convention. They arranged a meeting on November 20, 2002, at the Elephant Bar in Fresno, California. Frey was looking for a serious relationship and believed Peterson was too.