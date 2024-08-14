Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable

Booker Middle School principal LaShawn Frost also issued a message to families. “Please remember that students should not be dropped off in the middle of Myrtle Street,” Frost said. “This practice poses a significant risk to our students' safety and the safety of others on the road.” She added, “We kindly ask that all parents and guardians follow the designated drop-off procedures by using the parent loop. This ensures that students enter the school safely and helps us maintain a secure environment for everyone.”