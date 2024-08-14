United States

Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable

A 12-year-old girl from Sarasota, Florida, who was critically injured when her mother accidentally ran her over on the first day of school, is now in stable condition. The incident happened on August 12, near Booker Middle School.

Florida, accident, school girl
Representative Image
info_icon

A 12-year-old girl from Florida, critically injured when her mother accidentally ran her over on the first day of school, is now reported to be in stable condition. The accident took place on Monday, August 12, around 7:45 am near Booker Middle School in Sarasota.

Senior Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Kenneth Watson provided an update on Tuesday, August 13. “Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has advised that the 12-year-old victim has been upgraded to 'Stable' as of 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time,” Watson said. There were no new updates on the crash report that day.

The incident occurred after the girl’s mother dropped her off in the right turn lane on Myrtle Street. The child had bent down to pick up markers and pens she had dropped. Her mother did not see her as she began to drive away. Upon hearing her daughter’s screams, she immediately stopped the car.

The child was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with critical injuries.

Sarasota County Schools stressed the importance of following safety protocols. A district spokesperson stated, "The school district encourages all families to follow district & school safety protocols and use the designated student pickup and drop off areas on school campuses.”

Booker Middle School principal LaShawn Frost also issued a message to families. “Please remember that students should not be dropped off in the middle of Myrtle Street,” Frost said. “This practice poses a significant risk to our students' safety and the safety of others on the road.” She added, “We kindly ask that all parents and guardians follow the designated drop-off procedures by using the parent loop. This ensures that students enter the school safely and helps us maintain a secure environment for everyone.”

Watson previously commented on the situation, “Here we are, day one, and we’ve already had a tragedy. We’re hoping this does not happen again, but we have to remember to have that good spatial awareness when you are anywhere around a school zone and most certainly when you are letting your kid out of your vehicle."

A gunman carrying rifle and walks down the school hallway hallway - AP
Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  2. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  3. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  4. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  5. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
Football News
  1. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  3. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  4. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  5. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals in Russia
  2. Days After Deadly Landslides, Kerala's Wayanad Under Orange Alert For Chances Of Heavy Rain
  3. In Vinesh Phogat’s Village In Haryana, Conspiracy Tales And Lessons In Heartbreak
  4. A Made-In-India Vaccine For Dengue Soon? First-ever Phase 3 Clinical Trial Begins
  5. Day In Pics: August 14, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  2. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  3. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  4. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
  5. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
US News
  1. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  2. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  3. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
  4. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  5. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
World News
  1. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  2. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  3. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
  4. Bangladesh: Interim Govt Keen To Work With India For Promoting Ties, But Hasina's Comments 'Not Conducive': Foreign Affairs Adviser
  5. A Second Russian Border Region Declares An Emergency As Ukrainian Forces Press Their Incursion
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?