United States

Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why

The Boy Scouts of America, in a historic move after 114 years, will change its name to Scouting America, emphasizing inclusivity.

AP
File photo Photo: AP
After over a century of tradition, the Boy Scouts of America has announced a significant transformation. In an effort to embrace inclusion and move beyond the shadows of bankruptcy and sexual abuse claims, the organization will undergo a name change, becoming Scouting America.

The decision, unveiled at the annual meeting in Florida on Tuesday, marks a pivotal moment for the Irving, Texas-based institution. Roger Krone, the president and CEO, expressed the organization's commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all youth across America. "In the next 100 years, we want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome to come into our programs," Krone stated in an interview with The Associated Press.

The rebrand, set to take effect on February 8, 2025, coinciding with the organization's 115th anniversary, signifies a departure from the Boy Scouts' historical exclusivity. Over the past decade, the organization has gradually opened its doors to diversity, allowing gay youths in 2013 and lifting the ban on gay adult leaders in 2015. Subsequently, in 2017, a groundbreaking decision welcomed girls into the ranks, leading to the formation of the Scouts BSA program.

The inclusion of girls, however, sparked tensions with the Girl Scouts of the USA, prompting legal disputes over recruitment strategies. Despite initial resistance, the Boy Scouts' move towards gender inclusivity has garnered support from various quarters, including the National Organization for Women.

While the rebrand has stirred mixed reactions, with some lamenting the absence of the word "boy" in the new name, proponents view it as a forward-thinking step towards modernization. David Aaker, vice chairman of a national branding firm, hailed the decision as a strategic move that revitalizes the organization's image without straying from its core values.

The transition to Scouting America comes amidst the backdrop of the organization's financial restructuring, with a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan implemented last year. Despite these challenges, the Boy Scouts, soon to be Scouting America, remains steadfast in its mission to provide a nurturing environment for young people nationwide.

BY Outlook International Desk

As the countdown to the official rebranding begins, Krone expressed optimism about the future, anticipating a warm reception from the public. "It sends this really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are and they will be welcomed here," Krone affirmed, signalling a new chapter for Scouting America.

