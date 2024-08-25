United States

Ben Affleck Spotted With Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck has been seen spending time with Kick Kennedy, daughter of RFK Jr., following his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The pair have been spotted together in Los Angeles, sparking rumours about their relationship.

Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck
Kick Kennedy and Ben Affleck Photo: X
Ben Affleck may be moving on from his recent split with Jennifer Lopez, and the rumoured new connection is Kick Kennedy, daughter of RFK Jr. and granddaughter of the famous socialite Kathleen Agnes Cavendish.

Affleck, 52, and Kick, 36, have been seen together in Los Angeles, including at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, according to Page Six. While the exact nature of their relationship isn't clear, it's possible they could be discussing a future movie project.

Kick Kennedy, whose full name is Kathleen Alexandra, has chosen to focus on her acting career rather than politics. Unlike her father, RFK Jr., who recently ended his presidential campaign, Kick has kept her distance from political affairs. She made a brief appearance in an episode of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, where she was credited as “customer #2.”

Kick posted a photo of herself with an eagle on Instagram recently, but there was no sign of Affleck in the post.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, 55, has filed for divorce from Affleck after a two-year marriage. Their split comes after a rekindled romance that began in 2002, leading to an engagement and then a breakup in 2004. The couple's recent summer was marked by their absence from each other’s birthday celebrations.

Affleck and Lopez reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement, making this their second marriage and her fourth.

As for politics, Affleck is known for his strong Democratic views, while Kick’s father has recently shifted his support to Republican candidate Donald Trump for the upcoming election.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez - X
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Didn’t Sign A Prenup. Here’s What They’ll Have To Divide

