United States

Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92

Joan Payden, at 92, is one of America’s wealthiest self-made women. She founded Payden & Rygel, a Los Angeles-based money management firm, in 1983. Today, her firm manages over $161 billion in assets.

Joan Payden
info_icon

Joan Payden, aged 92, stands out as one of America’s wealthiest self-made women. She is the CEO of Payden & Rygel, a major money management firm she started in Los Angeles in 1983. Today, the company oversees more than $161 billion in assets and employs nearly 240 people across multiple offices.

Payden's journey to success began with her studies in math and physics at Trinity College in Washington, D.C. In the 1950s, she was one of the few female engineers at a company building oil refineries in New Jersey. Unfortunately, she lost her job after three years due to a mass layoff.

Determined to find a new path, Payden entered the financial sector. She secured a junior associate position at Merrill Lynch, though she started at a lower salary because she didn't know the difference between a bond and a stock. A few years later, she moved to Los Angeles and joined Scudder, Stevens & Clark, a top money management firm. After multiple attempts, she became the firm’s first female partner, despite missing out on promotion once because she couldn’t attend a men-only golf meeting.

St Patrick's Day - Pexels
Top 10 Cities In The US To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day: From Boston's Rich Heritage To Chicago's Festive Parades

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Payden didn't want her gender to define her career. “I am either a good financial advisor or not. I am not ‘a good woman financial advisor,’” she once said.

By 1983, Payden felt ready for a change. She and her colleague Sandra Rygel left their jobs, and Payden used her 401(k) savings to start Payden & Rygel. She had concerns about finding clients but soon realized that wouldn't be a problem.

Today, her firm is one of the largest private money management companies in the U.S. Her previous employer, Scudder, Stevens & Clark, was bought by Zurich Insurance Group for nearly $1.7 billion in 1997.

Joan Payden's net worth is now around $700 million, earning her a spot on Forbes’ 2024 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to take the plunge despite fears: “When you jump in the lake, you can’t think about drowning,” she said, adding that the risk of doing nothing was greater than the risk of taking action.

Representational Image | - AP
US: 1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Near Los Angeles College, Say Police

BY Associated Press

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  2. Maharashtra: Six Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide In Latur
  3. NEET UG Result Controversy: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over 'Irregularities' in NEET Result Ahead Of Oath Taking
  4. The Fall Of Naveen Patnaik: 6 Reasons Behind BJP's Resounding Victory In Odisha
  5. Monsoon Reaches Mumbai 2 Days Early
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Gets First Edition Of Rabindranath Tagore's ‘Gitanjali' From Hubby As Birthday Gift
  2. Penn Badgley Exclaims ‘I Am In A Music Video’ As He Thanks Ariana Grande For ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Role
  3. Inside Pics: Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry And Others Have A Blast At Tania Shroff's Birthday Party
  4. ‘Blackout’: 5 Reasons Why Vikrant Massey’s Comedy Thriller Should Be On Your Watch List
  5. Meghan Trainor Reveals Horrifying Incident About The Time She Felt She Had A Miscarriage – Watch Video
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League, French Open Final Unfolds
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Pulling Out Of IPL Was 'Best Thing' For WC Preps, Says Adam Zampa
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Humble Uganda By 144 Runs In Guyana - In Pics
  4. India's Sanjivani Jadhav Bags Gold In 10,000m Event In Portland Track Festival
  5. Netherlands Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: David Miller Guides Proteas To Tricky Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Seoul To Restart Anti-Pyongyang Loudspeaker Broadcasts In Retaliation Against Trash Balloons
  2. Pak Confirms 5th Polio Case Of Year 17 Days After Victim's Death
  3. Polls Open In 20 EU Countries As Voting For The European Parliament Enters Its Final Day
  4. Fed Up With Tipping? Here Are 5 Situations Where You Can Skip It
  5. Bulgarians Cast Ballots For A New Parliament And In European Union Elections
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Tea Meeting At Modi's Residence Kicks Off; 3.0 Cabinet To Be Announced Soon
  2. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  3. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  4. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  5. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown
  6. JEE Advanced Result 2024 Out | Check Here For Result, Cut-Off & Toppers' List
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League, French Open Final Unfolds
  8. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: Five-Star Hosein Guides Windies To Humongous 144-Run Win