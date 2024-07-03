United States

After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18

Following the Supreme Court's ruling granting him partial immunity, the postponement of the sentencing means that Donald Trump will now be looking for a way out of his conviction.

AP
After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18 Photo: AP
Following SCOTUS' ruling on presidential immunity, Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush-money trial now stands postponed. The former president was scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

However, after the Supreme Court stated that presidents have immunity in official acts, Donald Trump's sentencing has been postponed. The former President, who has been accused of business fraud, will now be sentenced on September 18 "if such is still necessary".

Following the Supreme Court's ruling granting him partial immunity, the postponement of the sentencing means that the former president will now be looking for a way out of his conviction.

Trump made history by becoming the first former US President to be convicted of a felony in May. A jury in Manhattan found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential elections.

Daniels has claimed to have had sexual relations with Trump in 2006. Trump has repeatedly denied this claim, even during the CNN presidential debate with Joe Biden.

After SCOTUS' ruling, which stated the presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts, Trump's legal counsel challenged his conviction. The Manhattan District Attorney's office agreed that the sentencing should be delayed.

The sentencing, if it even happens, is set for September 18, months after the Republican National Convention (July 15 to 18) where Trump will formally accept the party's nomination for president.

The sentencing, which is closer to the actual Election Day (November 5), is expected to impact the way voters will cast their ballot, especially if Trump is granted immunity.

