5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Texas After Being Swept Away In Floodwaters

A young boy's body was found in floodwaters near Fort Worth, Texas, amid ongoing rescue efforts following severe storms across the state.

AP
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens use a boat to rescue residents from floodwaters in Liberty County, Texas. Photo: AP
The body of a five-year-old boy was discovered amidst the floodwaters near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, marking the first reported fatality in the wake of relentless storms that have besieged the Lone Star State. The incident underscores the severity of the situation as search and rescue teams comb through inundated streets and neighbourhoods, grappling with the aftermath of torrential rainfall.

The discovery came after authorities responded to an urgent call regarding a vehicle trapped in swiftly moving water overnight. While three occupants managed to escape, the young boy was swept away as they attempted to reach safety, according to Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Moore.

Moore, who was actively involved in the search efforts, expressed condolences, urging support for the grieving family. "I hope you will keep this family in your prayers," Moore conveyed to CNN.

The widespread devastation caused by the storms has prompted disaster declarations for over a third of Texas' counties. Southern rivers have swelled, inundating homes and businesses, and displacing thousands of residents across the state.

As per National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Fowler, regions near Lake Livingston, northeast of Houston, have received as much as 23 inches (58 centimeters) of rain in the past week. In northeastern Harris County, encompassing Houston, rainfall varied between 6 inches (15 centimeters) and nearly 17 inches (43 centimeters) during the same period.

In Harris County alone, at least 224 individuals have been rescued from homes and vehicles, with evacuation orders and flood watches in effect. Despite the chaos, no deaths or severe injuries have been reported in the area, stated Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, emphasizing the resilience of the community amidst adversity.

The scale of the emergency response has been vast, with various agencies deploying resources ranging from boats to high-water rescue vehicles. Deputy Darrell Bailey of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the challenges of convincing residents to evacuate, with many reluctant to leave their homes even in the face of imminent danger.

The gravity of the situation is further underscored by the extensive flooding indicated by river gauges, with numerous areas experiencing major to minor flooding conditions. The forecast remains uncertain, with the National Weather Service warning of continued rainfall in the coming days, prolonging the threat of river flooding.

