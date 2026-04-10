US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel's Attacks On Lebanon Threaten US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: As contention over the two-week ceasefire deal between the US, Israel and Iran continues, Trump has said that Iran's handling of ships in the Strait of Hormuz is not satisfactory. Israel's attacks on Lebanon ensue.

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A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: As the US and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan, Israel continued to strike Lebanon after killing more than 300 people and injuring at least 1,150 in a single day of strikes across the country on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said that said Israel is seeking "to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible, after a phone call with US President Donald Trump amid intense global criticism concerning attacks on Lebanon.
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US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iranian media Confirms Death Of Former Foreign Minister

Former Foreign Minister of Iran Kamal Kharrazi has died following injuries he sustained in an attack earlier this month, confirmed Iran's state media.

Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, and an adviser to Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Kharrazi served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005.

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran's handling of oil through Strait of Hormuz is 'not the agreement we have'

After saying that Iran "better not be" charging ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!"

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait", he had posted on Truth Social, adding, "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now".

Enveloped by Darkness: A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background of an Emirates plane parked at the Dubai International Airport on March 1, 2026 - | Photo: AP
The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

BY Iftikhar Gilani

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel will seek 'direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible', says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is seeking "to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible."

"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon," he said in a statement, which comes as Israel faces a global backlash over heavy strikes on Lebanon over the last two days that left more than 200 dead, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

President Donald Trump asked Netanyahu in a phone call yesterday to scale back the strikes to help ensure the success of the Iran negotiations, a senior administration official said earlier. The phone call came after Netanyahu publicly vowed on Wednesday to continue striking Lebanon forcefully, the official said. Iranian officials have threatened to respond to strikes and end the ceasefire.

-NBC

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