US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel's Attacks On Lebanon Threaten US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: As the US and Iran prepare for talks in Pakistan, Israel continued to strike Lebanon after killing more than 300 people and injuring at least 1,150 in a single day of strikes across the country on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly said that said Israel is seeking "to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible, after a phone call with US President Donald Trump amid intense global criticism concerning attacks on Lebanon.

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10 Apr 2026, 08:50:05 am IST US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iranian media Confirms Death Of Former Foreign Minister Former Foreign Minister of Iran Kamal Kharrazi has died following injuries he sustained in an attack earlier this month, confirmed Iran's state media. Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, and an adviser to Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Kharrazi served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005.

10 Apr 2026, 08:41:22 am IST US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran's handling of oil through Strait of Hormuz is 'not the agreement we have' After saying that Iran "better not be" charging ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait", he had posted on Truth Social, adding, "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now". The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability BY Iftikhar Gilani