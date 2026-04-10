US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel's Attacks On Lebanon Threaten US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iranian media Confirms Death Of Former Foreign Minister
Former Foreign Minister of Iran Kamal Kharrazi has died following injuries he sustained in an attack earlier this month, confirmed Iran's state media.
Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, and an adviser to Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
Kharrazi served as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005.
US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran's handling of oil through Strait of Hormuz is 'not the agreement we have'
After saying that Iran "better not be" charging ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!"
"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait", he had posted on Truth Social, adding, "They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now".
US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel will seek 'direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible', says Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is seeking "to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible."
"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon," he said in a statement, which comes as Israel faces a global backlash over heavy strikes on Lebanon over the last two days that left more than 200 dead, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
President Donald Trump asked Netanyahu in a phone call yesterday to scale back the strikes to help ensure the success of the Iran negotiations, a senior administration official said earlier. The phone call came after Netanyahu publicly vowed on Wednesday to continue striking Lebanon forcefully, the official said. Iranian officials have threatened to respond to strikes and end the ceasefire.
-NBC