US-Iran Talks In Islamabad: Uncertainty Persists As Delegates Fail To Arrive On Scheduled Day

Islamabad: Security personnel check commuters at a barricade amid heightened security measures ahead of US-Iran talks, for which authorities have announced a two-day holiday, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: PTI

Islamabad: Security personnel check commuters at a barricade amid heightened security measures ahead of US-Iran talks, for which authorities have announced a two-day holiday, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photo: PTI