US-Iran Talks In Islamabad: Uncertainty Persists As Delegates Fail To Arrive On Scheduled Day

Summary of this article
No official confirmation of US or Iranian delegates arriving in Islamabad for scheduled talks on April 10.
Pakistan offers visa-on-arrival to all participants and journalists while placing capital on red alert with over 10,000 security personnel.
Iranian officials voice doubts over talks after reported Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon.
Uncertainty hung over the planned US-Iran talks in Islamabad on Friday as no official confirmation emerged about the arrival of delegates for the start of dialogue between the two sides.
According to PTI, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday and stated that the two countries would hold talks in Islamabad on April 10. He had tagged the presidents of the United States and Iran along with other officials in his statement on X.
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amir Moghadam, confirmed in a statement that a 10-member Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad.
“Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” he said on X on Thursday.
Hours later, he deleted the statement amidst the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, which was subjected to aerial attacks by Israel, calling it a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Iran’s president also, in a tweet, cast doubts over the process of talks if Israel continued its policy of attacks on Lebanon.
PTI reported that officials provided no timeline for the arrival of delegates due to security reasons. This added to the mystery as the day set for the dialogue arrived without the parties involved in the conflict. Despite the uncertainty, Pakistan prepared to host the two sides.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced "Visa on Arrival" on Friday for delegates and journalists travelling to Pakistan for the talks.
"Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them Visa on Arrival," Dar posted on social media Friday morning.
According to PTI, a thick security blanket covered the capital, Islamabad, which remained on ‘red alert’ ahead of the talks. Officials said more than 10,000 police and security personnel had been deployed to ensure multi-layered security for the visiting delegates. Police and paramilitary Rangers were supported by the army.
The Red Zone housing key buildings was protected by the army and the Rangers. It remained open at one point through Margalla Road, with only authorised officials and residents allowed through.
The upcoming negotiations are being closely watched globally, as their outcome could have far-reaching implications for West Asia's security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.
(With inputs from PTI)