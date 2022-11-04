Friday, Nov 04, 2022
US Condemns Attack On Imran Khan During Protest March

The United States on Thursday condemned the attack on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his protest march and said violence has no place in politics and America is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan.

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 8:11 am

The United States on Thursday condemned the attack on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his protest march and said violence has no place in politics and America is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan.

“The United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally. We wish Imran Khan and all others who were injured a quick and thorough recovery, and we offer our condolences to the family of the individual who was killed,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Violence has no place in politics, and we call on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation. The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the Pakistani people,” Blinken said in a statement.

Khan sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing one person. The former prime minister was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

The White House also condemned the attack.

“The United States strongly condemns the attack on Imran Khan and his supporters and hopes for the swift recovery of all who were injured,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling with President Joe Biden to New Mexico.

“Violence has no place in politics. We call on all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence,” she said in response to a question.

“Terrible news today about former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Political violence, whether in #Pakistan or in the US, is never acceptable,”. I send my best wishes for his recovery and for a peaceful political process in Pakistan,” tweeted Congressman Brad Sherman.

(Inputs from PTI)

