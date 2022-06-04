UN Secretary-General Fears Three-Dimensional Global Crisis As War Continues In Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call for an immediate halt to violence on the 100th day of the war in Ukraine.

The UN chief also called for urgent protection for civilians, unfettered access to provide them with humanitarian aid and safely evacuate those trapped in areas where fighting is taking place, and respect for human rights.

“The conflict has already taken thousands of lives, caused untold destruction, displaced millions of people, resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance – that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” Guterres said in a statement Friday.

From the first days of the war, he said the United Nations has been supporting the Ukrainian people trying to deal with its humanitarian impact “while also drawing attention to the dangers and long-term implications of continued fighting and potential escalation of hostilities for the country, the wider region and the world.”

The secretary-general said the UN remains committed to the humanitarian effort, “but as I have stressed from the beginning, resolving this conflict will require negotiations and dialogue.”

“The sooner the parties engage in good-faith diplomatic efforts to end this war, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the world,” Guterres said.